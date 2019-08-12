Wilfried Bony: The Premier League striker and League Two side Newport

Newport forward Tristan Abrahams (left) joined manager Mike Flynn and Wilfried Bony for this picture

He's a 30-year-old international striker who just five years ago signed for champions Manchester City for £28m.

But now, without a club after being released by Swansea City, Wilfried Bony is training with League Two Newport.

He played four times as Ivory Coast reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer - a tournament he won in 2015.

In a social media post Newport boss Mike Flynn said it was "great" to have Bony training with his players.

Flynn added: "Excellent work ethic, professionalism and standards. Boys will take a lot from this."