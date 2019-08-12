Wilfried Bony: The Premier League striker and League Two side Newport

Tristan Abrahams, Mike Flynn and Wilfried Bony
Newport forward Tristan Abrahams (left) joined manager Mike Flynn and Wilfried Bony for this picture

He's a 30-year-old international striker who just five years ago signed for champions Manchester City for £28m.

But now, without a club after being released by Swansea City, Wilfried Bony is training with League Two Newport.

He played four times as Ivory Coast reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer - a tournament he won in 2015.

In a social media post Newport boss Mike Flynn said it was "great" to have Bony training with his players.

Flynn added: "Excellent work ethic, professionalism and standards. Boys will take a lot from this."

