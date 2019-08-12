Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Linfield19:45Sutjeska Niksic
Venue: Windsor Park

Europa League: Linfield v Sutjeska Niksic (Tue)

Shayne Lavery in action as Linfield won 1-0 in Belfast to see off Faroese side HB Torshavn 3-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round
Shayne Lavery in action as Linfield won 1-0 in Belfast to see off Faroese side HB Torshavn 3-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round

Linfield manager David Healy says FK Sutjeska may have underestimated his side in last week's first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie in Montenegro.

Kirk Millar scored twice as the Irish League champions came from a goal down to secure a memorable 2-1 victory.

"They might have thought the game would be a little easier than it was. We maybe surprised them a little bit.

"I think they came into the game underestimating us a bit," said Healy.

"That is understandable given the different coefficients between the leagues but there is a long way to go in this tie."

Linfield are aiming to progress through back-to-back rounds in Europe for the first time since 1967 when they reached the European Cup quarter-finals, and should they overcome Sutjeska on aggregate they would become the first Irish League to make the Europa League play-off stage.

The winners of the tie will face the losers of the Champions League clash between Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus and Qarabag of Azerbaijan, with a spot in the Europa League group stages at stake.

The Irish Premiership champions are already assured of £1m in Uefa prize money by reaching this stage of the competition and will boost their coffers substantially should they make the play-off round.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Linfield will not sit back says Linfield manager David Healy

'A game we are relishing'

"We were going completely into the unknown in the first leg as it was a very quick turnaround after the last round, although we knew they were a decent side with good players," continued the Linfield boss.

"We went into the game fully expecting a tough game and that's what we got. I was delighted to see the pride in the shirt and the application shown by the players.

"We know more about them now but they've had a chance to look at us too and I'm sure they'll be the better for it.

"It's a game we are relishing and looking forward to. We will be prepared and meet the challenge head on."

Healy has indicated he does not envisage making many changes to his side for the second leg, and skipper Jamie Mulgrew believes Tuesday night's game "will be even harder than last week".

"Our European adventure is going on and on and it's something we as a squad want to continue with," he said.

"Our performance in the first leg has filled us with confidence and hopefully we can put on the same type of display as we did out there.

"To get to the play-off round would be special."

Top Stories