Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no new injury concerns as he looks for his first win in the Championship against Wigan.
George Friend could play despite a thigh problem, but Dael Fry, Rudy Gestede and Hayden Coulson remain out.
Wigan are hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Leeds but are without the suspended Joe Williams.
Joe Garner, Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Joe Gelhardt are also likely to be missing.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Wigan (W4 D5 L0) since losing 0-1 in the Premier League in August 2007.
- Wigan have failed to score in each of their last five league visits to the Riverside Stadium (W0 D2 L3).
- Middlesbrough have two draws and two losses so far in their 2019-20 campaign.
- Boro last started a new season with a longer wait for a victory back in 2003-04 under Steve McClaren (six games).
- Wigan have lost their last three matches in all competitions without scoring.
- Lewis Wing has had 32.5% of Middlesbrough's efforts at goal in the Championship this season (13/40).