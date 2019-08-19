Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday could have midfielder Barry Bannan back in their starting XI for the visit of Luton.
Bannan (calf) came through the second half at Millwall unscathed on Saturday, with Jordan Rhodes and Fernando Forestieri also hoping for recalls.
Luton are looking for their first league victory of the season after twice failing to hold on to a lead.
Winger Luke Bolton will be assessed after sustaining a calf injury in the recent Carabao Cup win against Ipswich.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton since 2006-07 and the Hatters are unbeaten in eight against the Owls (W4 D4) since losing 3-2 in 1992.
- Sheffield Wednesday and Luton faced each other in the FA Cup last season, with the Owls winning 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in a third-round replay.
- Both teams have seen their five league goals this season come from five different players.
- Luton have already lost five points from winning positions so far this campaign, going ahead against both Middlesbrough (drew) and West Bromwich Albion (lost) - only Hull City (also five) have let as many points slip.
- Sheffield Wednesday have only lost two of their past 21 league games played at home on a Tuesday (W12 D7), losing 2-1 both times to Ipswich in March 2018 and Brentford in February 2017.
- Only Charlton Athletic (26.9%) can boast a higher shot conversion rate in the Championship so far this season than Luton Town, who have scored five goals from their 28 attempts (17.9%).