Sheff Wed19:45Luton
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Barry Bannan missed a recent home win against Barnsley
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Sheffield Wednesday could have midfielder Barry Bannan back in their starting XI for the visit of Luton.

Bannan (calf) came through the second half at Millwall unscathed on Saturday, with Jordan Rhodes and Fernando Forestieri also hoping for recalls.

Luton are looking for their first league victory of the season after twice failing to hold on to a lead.

Winger Luke Bolton will be assessed after sustaining a calf injury in the recent Carabao Cup win against Ipswich.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton since 2006-07 and the Hatters are unbeaten in eight against the Owls (W4 D4) since losing 3-2 in 1992.
  • Sheffield Wednesday and Luton faced each other in the FA Cup last season, with the Owls winning 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in a third-round replay.
  • Both teams have seen their five league goals this season come from five different players.
  • Luton have already lost five points from winning positions so far this campaign, going ahead against both Middlesbrough (drew) and West Bromwich Albion (lost) - only Hull City (also five) have let as many points slip.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have only lost two of their past 21 league games played at home on a Tuesday (W12 D7), losing 2-1 both times to Ipswich in March 2018 and Brentford in February 2017.
  • Only Charlton Athletic (26.9%) can boast a higher shot conversion rate in the Championship so far this season than Luton Town, who have scored five goals from their 28 attempts (17.9%).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
