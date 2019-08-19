Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers beat Hull home and away last season

Hull are likely to be without captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) for Tuesday night's visit of Blackburn.

The American is a doubt after coming off in Saturday's draw at Brentford.

Fellow defenders Callum Elder and Angus MacDonald remain on the sidelines, with the latter having been out for a year.

Blackburn secured their first league win of the season on Saturday and have full-back Tosin Adarabioyo close to fitness, but Harry Chapman and Dominic Samuel are not yet ready to return.

Match facts