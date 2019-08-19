Championship
Derby19:45Bristol City
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Bristol City

Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Stoke on Saturday and has also netted in his last two home games against Bristol City
Derby's Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Stoke on Saturday and has also netted in his last two home games against Bristol City
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Derby County are looking to go five matches unbeaten in all competitions this season when they play Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The hosts are without loanee Jamie Paterson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club, while Graeme Shinnie, Duane Holmes, and Andre Wisdom are still recovering from injuries.

City have defender Pedro Pereira back and will check on Adam Nagy (ankle).

Marley Watkins, Saikou Janneh and goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa remain out.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost only one of their past 12 Championship matches against Bristol City (W6 D5), losing 4-1 at Ashton Gate in September 2017.
  • Bristol City have won just one of their past 11 away league matches against Derby (D3 L7), with the most recent three meetings between the sides at Pride Park all ending as draws.
  • Derby last failed to score in three consecutive home matches in all competitions back in September 2016, when they lost to Newcastle and Ipswich in the Championship, before a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup.
  • Bristol City have only lost one of their past eight matches in all competitions played on a Tuesday (W5 D2), a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City back in February.
  • Only against Reading and Millwall (four each) has Derby striker Martyn Waghorn scored more English league goals than he has versus Bristol City (three), netting in each of his last two home matches against the Robins for Ipswich and Derby.
  • Only Cardiff City (22) have used more players in the Championship across the first three matches this season than Bristol City (21).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
View full Championship table

Top Stories