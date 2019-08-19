Birmingham City v Barnsley

From the section

Birmingham hope winger Jefferson Montero can play in Tuesday night's Championship game against Barnsley.

They have been awaiting international clearance since the Ecuadorian loan signing arrived on deadline day.

Blues, looking for a first home win over Barnsley in 11 years, have Kerim Mrabti nearing full fitness, but Jonathan Grounds, Cheick Keita and Maikel Kieftenbeld remain out.

Barnsley are hoping midfielder Alex Mowattwll be fit after a side strain.

