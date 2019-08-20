League Two
Swindon19:45Northampton
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Northampton Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon32106337
2Exeter32103127
3Forest Green32103127
4Macclesfield32015236
5Plymouth32014136
6Crewe320134-16
7Bradford31204135
8Mansfield31206425
9Newport31203215
10Cambridge31202115
11Cheltenham31114224
12Crawley31115414
13Grimsby31113214
14Salford31113304
15Walsall31112204
16Leyton Orient311113-24
17Port Vale30303303
18Carlisle310246-23
19Morecambe302124-22
20Northampton301224-21
21Colchester301224-21
22Stevenage301203-31
23Scunthorpe301238-51
24Oldham300316-50
