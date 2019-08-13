Scottish Gossip: James Forrest, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen

Celtic are tracking Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling and could move for the Norway international before the end of August. (Sun)

Rangers are eyeing Argentine right-back Leonel Di Placido as a possible January replacement for skipper James Tavernier. (Sun)

Celtic are prepared to offer James Forrest a new contract which could result in the winger realising his ambition to spend his entire career with the Scottish champions. (Times)

Manager Neil Lennon is adamant Olivier Ntcham can have a long-term future at Celtic as he repeats his not-for-sale stance on James Forrest. (Daily Record)

Dan Petrescu says he hopes to become Celtic manager one day as he prepares his Cluj side for tonight's Champions League qualifier second leg in Glasgow. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts striker Craig Wighton faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Sun)

Aberdeen must conjure up the spirit of Liverpool's famous Champions League fight back against Barcelona last season to claw their way past Rijeka in Thursday's Europa League second leg at Pittodrie, according to Greg Leigh. (Times)

Former England defender Nigel Winterburn backs Rangers striker Jermain Defoe to follow his example and keep playing until the age of 40. (Daily Record)

Signing a new goalkeeper should be Celtic's number one priority, says former striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express, print edition)

Left-back Aidan White has assured Hearts supporters he still has plenty more gears to go through before he is operating at his best after coming through his first competitive match in more than two-and-a-half years on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts defender Callum Paterson could be available for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying double header with Russia and Belgium after making a successful comeback for Cardiff following five months out with an ankle injury. (Times, print edition)

Nottingham Forrest boss Sabri Lamouchi aims to cut former Hibs striker Jason Cummings from his squad, with a return to Scotland possible for the 24-year-old. (Sun)