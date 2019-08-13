Josh Mullin: Ross County midfielder aims to 'play huge part' this season

Josh Mullin was a major goal threat for Ross County last season and has scored once already this term

Josh Mullin insists "the best is still to come" after an impressive start to the season with Ross County.

The promoted Highlanders won all four League Cup group matches and have four points from two Premiership outings.

Midfielder Mullin, 26, scored 14 during County's Championship winning campaign and has one goal already this term.

"I might not repeat the numbers that I did last season, but I certainly feel like I will have a huge part to play," he told BBC Scotland.

"I think definitely the best is still to come."

Mullin moved to Dingwall in the summer of 2018 after two successive promotions with Livingston and made it a personal three-in-a-row.

In June, co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell persuaded him to extend his contract until 2021.

"I keep giving praise to the managers but it is just the little things that they speak to me about, to go and do," he said.

"Nothing has changed from the Championship to going up a league, it is going out and expressing yourself, and being that match-winner, so I feel I am going out with my chest puffed out and feeling good and it is just something that they instil in me, and in the other players."

Polish side Legia Warsaw were recently credited with an interest in Mullin but the former Albion Rovers player is happy in the Highlands.

"You hear little things and you get your friends sending you stuff that is in the papers, but towards the end of the season, I had spoken to the managers and they had made it clear that they wanted me to sign a further year," he said.

"After I had spoken to them, my head was set on that. I didn't see any reason not to sign a further year on to that because I was certainly enjoying it."

County were unfortunate not to make it six wins from six at the weekend, with Brian Graham missing a late penalty in the 0-0 draw at Hearts.

"We are not getting ahead of ourselves," said Mullin. "We obviously have our goals in-house in what we want to achieve this season but I think when you look at our squad, we have got just as good a squad as anybody in the league, obviously take Celtic and Rangers out.

"Definitely, with the quality we have got, I don't see why we shouldn't be competing against the other teams round about us.

"We have not set a target for top six or anything like that, that would be crazy. It is just to get as many points on the board as we can and see where it takes us."