Joel Pereira: Manchester United goalkeeper joins Hearts on loan

Joel Pereira played in pre-season games for Manchester United this summer

Hearts have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a season-long loan deal.

The Swiss-born 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2012 and has made three appearances for United.

A Portugal U21 international, he has been loaned to Belenenses and Vitoria Setubal and spent the second half of last season at Kortrijk in Belgium.

Pereira will be available for Friday's League Cup visit to Motherwell if clearance arrives in time.

The new arrival will provide competition for Zdenek Zlamal, who has started all six games this season, and Colin Doyle, who recently extended his contract until 2021.

