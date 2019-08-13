Super Cup: Frank Lampard wants Chelsea response against Liverpool

Frank Lampard lost his first competitive game as Chelsea boss on Sunday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he learned "lessons" from Sunday's defeat to Manchester United and challenged his players to respond against Liverpool in Wednesday's Super Cup.

A youthful Blues side were punished for defensive errors as they lost 4-0 at Old Trafford.

"I'm optimistic because I believe in the players," Lampard said.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants his side to "stay greedy" for more trophies after winning the Champions League.

Lampard added: "In terms of the defeat {at Old Trafford] I think you always learn as a manager.

"The clear lesson for everyone was if you make defensive errors against good teams it will cost you.

"The second message to the players was they did so many good things in the game, in terms of how we played in the game - if you take out the mistakes for the goals there were lots of good things."

'I know how much this means'

Chelsea's one and only Super Cup victory came 21 years ago

Chelsea, who beat Arsenal to win the Europa League last season, are looking to win the Super Cup for only the second time.

They beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Monaco in 1998 but lost in their last two Super Cup appearances, losing 4-1 to Atletico Madrid in 2012 and on penalties to Bayern Munich the following year.

Lampard was in the Chelsea team for both those games, and he added: "It means a lot to the club, I know that because I lost two finals.

"I understand the feeling of when you work hard to get into this game, that you give your all to try to win it.

"It's another trophy for the club and will give us a feeling that if we can beat Liverpool and win a cup, we can go on from there."

Sadio Mane, grappled by Jurgen Klopp, said he hadn't had a summer holiday for seven years

Klopp wants Liverpool to 'stay greedy'

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in June to win the Champions League for a sixth time.

The Reds have won the Super Cup more than any other English side with three wins, with their last success coming in 2005 - the year they also famously won the Champions League in Istanbul by coming back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties.

But manager Klopp said he was wary of a "fresh" Chelsea under new boss Lampard, despite the Blues losing last season's top scorer Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

"If people think Chelsea aren't a challenge then I can't help these people," he said.

"They are really strong and young and fresh and everything is exciting because Frank, a club legend, is new at the club and will want to make a name for himself as Chelsea manager. It will be really interesting and it's a really important game.

"I know about the special importance and what a special place Istanbul is for every Liverpool supporter. Nobody will forget 2005, but we are different people, a team from 2019-20 and a pretty good one as well. Istanbul is always good place to play football."

Klopp, who has criticised an early start to the season, said his side were "fresh" while forward Sadio Mane added: "For sure, I am ready to start. Let's do this."

The Senegalese striker, who helped his country reach the African Cup of Nations final, added: "Tiredness is only here [points to his head]. I don't think I have had a holiday in seven years, so I'm used to it."

Reds fans travel in numbers

Liverpool are set to have more than four times as many travelling supporters for the game.

The Reds have taken 5,973 tickets for the game at Besiktas' 41,000-capacity stadium, compared to 1,314 for Chelsea.

It comes after Liverpool and Tottenham fans complained of being unable to get tickets for June's Champions League final, while Chelsea and Arsenal supporters had a long journey to Baku for the Europa League final.

Team news

Alisson injured his calf in Friday's 4-1 win against Norwich

Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury against Manchester United on Sunday.

However, the Blues have been boosted by the return of forward Willian and defender Antonio Rudiger from injury.

Both players missed Sunday's game at Old Trafford because of knee injuries but Lampard has confirmed they will both be on the bench on Wednesday.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson after he picked up a calf injury in the season-opening win against Norwich City on Friday.

The Brazil international is set to be out for "the next few weeks", according to Klopp, which means former West Ham keeper Adrian is set to start.

Klopp also said that Dejan Lovren had not travelled with the squad because he was ill and had "no idea" if he would leave the club in the next few weeks.