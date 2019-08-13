Arsenal Women charged by FA for alleged 'act of discrimination'

Arsenal are the reigning Women's Super League champions

Arsenal Women have been charged by the Football Association for allegedly "carrying out an act of discrimination by reason of disability".

The charge relates to the dismissal of a former employee in 2014.

An FA statement on Tuesday said the discriminatory act "was not otherwise permitted both by law and the rules and regulations of the FA".

The club has until 20 August to respond to the FA charge, and has been contacted by BBC Sport for comment.

