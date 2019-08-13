Linfield Ladies: Valiant Blues fall short in Champions League
Linfield Ladies missed out on a place in the last 32 of the Women's Champions League after a 3-1 defeat by Anderlecht.
The Irish League champions were two down at the break but pulled one back through skipper Kirsty McGuinness.
The result means that the Blues finish their Group 8 campaign with three points from three games.
They will return to their league defence against Crusaders Strikers next Wednesday.
After falling to a 4-0 defeat by group favourites Lillestrom in their opening game, Phil Lewis' side bounced back in Belgium with a memorable win over Greek champions PAOK.
McGuiness' late penalty gave her side a 3-2 victory and ensured that Linfield remained in the hunt for progression to the knock-out rounds with one pool match remaining.
Anderlecht's win means that Lillestrom, quarter-finalists in last season's competition, also failed to qualify for the last 32.