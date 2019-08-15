Antoine Griezmann takes charge of Arsenal on Football Manager - and sells Alexandre Lacazette to Huddersfield

Alexandre Lacazette and Antoine Griezmann on duty with France

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann has taken his first steps into football management - and he has already caused a stir by selling fellow France striker Alexandre Lacazette to Huddersfield.

But no need to worry, Arsenal fans.

The former Atletico Madrid forward has been playing computer game Football Manager and shared his 2023 Gunners side on Twitter.

And there could be some awkward chats when Griezmann and Lacazette next meet up on international duty.

After Griezmann tweeted out his 4-2-3-1 formation, Lacazette asked: 'Where am I?'

Griezmann reeled off a list of Lacazette's 'achievements' in the game, which included a Premier League and Champions League double in 2021, before deciding it was time to cash in two years later.

Championship side Huddersfield coughed up £23.5m.

In four years' time, Lacazette will be 32. Bargain or overpriced?

'A team of wonder kids'

Griezmann discarded all of the current Arsenal squad and replaced them with emerging British talent, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho on the left wing and Liverpool's Andy Robertson at left-back.

A host of European talent, such as Frenkie de Jong, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Matthijs de Light, all made the line-up.

But some of Griezmann's 6.4 million followers are speculating as to why Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has to settle with a place on the bench.

Monaco's English defender Jonathan Panzo politely asked about his exclusion from the starting XI.

Never publically question the boss, Panzo, you're just asking to be fined a week's wages!