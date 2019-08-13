Mo Barrow: Reading forward agrees season-long loan to Denizlispor in Turkish Super Lig

Mo Barrow joined Reading from Swansea for £1.5m in August 2017

Reading forward Mo Barrow has agreed a season-long loan move to Turkish top-flight club Denizlispor.

Gambia international Barrow, 26, could make his debut for the club against Galatasaray on Friday.

He has scored 14 goals in 92 appearances for the Royals since signing from Swansea City in 2017.

Barrow started Reading's opening-day Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday but did not feature in the squad that lost to Hull last Saturday.

