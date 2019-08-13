Walter Martinez: Former Honduras striker dies aged 37

Martinez played every Honduras match at the 2010 World Cup as they finished bottom of their group

Former Honduras international Walter Martinez has died aged 37.

His former club Beijing Guoan said the striker died of a heart attack in New York on Monday.

Martinez helped Honduras reach the World Cup in 2010 for just the second time in their history he scored 12 goals in 49 games for his country.

In an 18-year career, Martinez also played for MLS side San Jose Earthquakes and Spanish club Alaves, before retiring in 2016.