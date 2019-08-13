Women's Champions League: Hibernian join Glasgow City in last 32

Hibernian have made the knockout stages for the first time since 2016-17

Two Scottish teams will be in the Champions League last 32 for the first time in three years after Hibernian beat Pomurje Beltinci 2-1 to top their qualifying group.

They will join champions Glasgow City, who had received a bye, in the knockout stages.

Hibs won all three of their group games, which were hosted in Slovenia.

Glasgow City will be seeded for Friday's draw, while Hibs will be unseeded.

After wins over Georgians Tbilisi Nike and Wales' Cardiff Met, Hibs required only a draw against Pomurje to progress.

Jamie-Lee Napier settled any nerves inside the first 10 minutes when she fired home from distance after seeing the goalkeeper race from her box.

Ljiljana Gardijan denied Napier again from point-blank range, but as Hibs kept the pressure on Lauren Davidson headed in a second.

Pomurje pulled one back before half-time through Anja Prsa's penalty after Cailin Michie was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Both sides had chances in the second half, but Hibs rarely looked in danger of letting top spot in the group slip.