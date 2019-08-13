Football gossip: Neymar, Coutinho, Rakitic, Pogba, Sanchez, Balotelli, Lovren

Paris St-Germain and Barcelona officials met for the first time to discuss a transfer for PSG's Brazil forward Neymar, 27, but no agreement was reached after a three-hour discussion. (Le Parisien - in French)

Barca are prepared to offer PSG £93m plus Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 27, and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, in exchange for Neymar. (ESPN)

PSG have suggested to Barca that an offer of £93m plus Coutinho, Rakitic and Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo, 25, will be enough to sign Neymar. (Mail)

Barca are exploring a loan deal for Neymar, in order to bring him in this summer before making a permanent return from PSG. (Independent)

Manchester United will not entertain any offers for French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, before the European transfer windows close. (Telegraph)

United may pay some of Alexis Sanchez's wages if the Chile forward, 30, agrees to make a loan move to Roma. (Sun)

Sanchez clashed with fellow Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood after being fouled by the 17-year-old in one of his first training sessions after returning from injury. (Sun)

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, is ready to run down the last year of his Tottenham contract so he can leave on a free transfer next summer. (Mirror)

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 30, missedtraining with Liverpool for Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup as the Reds have opened transfer talks with Roma. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United are in talks over a new contract for midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, after interest from Manchester United. (Times)

Officials from Brazilian club Flamengo have flown to Europe to discuss signing Marseille's Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 29, on a two-year deal. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

MLS side DC United are one of the clubs who have made an offer to former England striker Daniel Sturridge, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. (ESPN)

Manchester City escaped a similar transfer ban to Chelsea because the club "accepted responsibility" over breaking rules on signing young players. (Mirror)

Former France defender Adil Rami has been sacked by Marseille after he missed training to take part in the television game show Fort Boyard. (L'Equipe via Le Parisien - in French)