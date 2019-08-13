Women's Champions League qualifying: Cardiff Met Women 5-1 FC Nike

Cardiff Met WFC won two of their three Women's Champions League qualification games

Cardiff Met Women bowed out of the Champions League qualifying round with a dominant win over FC Nike of Georgia.

Despite also winning their opening Group 3 game 1-0 over Pomurje Beltinci, a 2-1 loss to Hibernian Ladies meant Met could no longer qualify.

Two goals apiece from Madison Schupbach and Naomi Clipston led the Welsh side to victory, with Robyn Pinder also on the scoresheet.

Lizi Mtskerashvili scored a late consolation goal for Nike.

Schupbach began the scoring as she volleyed from outside the box past goalkeeper Ezgi Caglar, before hitting a powerful left-footed strike to double their advantage.

Clipston scored with a rebound effort after a penalty she earned was saved by substitute goalkeeper Ekaterina Miklashevich, then turned provider in the second half as her corner was headed in by Pinder.

Summer recruit Micaela Milavec set up Clipston for her second to make it 5-0, but Met were unable to keep a clean sheet as Lizi Mtskerashvili's free-kick beat Met goalkeeper Estelle Randall in the last action of the game.

The Welsh side finished second behind Hibernian who topped Group 3 to reach the Round of 32.

All the Group 3 games were played in Slovenia.