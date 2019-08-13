Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 1.
Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City: Collins' leap gives Potters win
Nathan Collins' close range header was enough for Stoke City to knock out Wigan Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Potters' skipper leapt at the back post to guide Liam Lindsay's set piece into the top corner to give the visitors victory in the first League Cup meeting between the sides.
Stoke - who will travel to Leeds United in round two - had 24 attempts on the Wigan goal but could only manage six shots on target in a game which lacked clinical finishing at the DW Stadium.
Sam Clucas turned in a rebound after Sam Vokes' strike was saved in the second half but the winger's finish was ruled out for offside.
Wigan have now lost seven of their last eight League Cup matches, with their only win in the first round coming against Blackpool in 2017.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 15Sterling
- 22Dunkley
- 16MulgrewBooked at 24mins
- 33Naismith
- 20Williams
- 18Roberts
- 11MasseySubstituted forMerrieat 72'minutes
- 25EnobakhareSubstituted forWeirat 83'minutes
- 9Lowe
- 24LangSubstituted forJolleyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Jacobs
- 19Moore
- 21Kipre
- 29Gyollai
- 31Merrie
- 32Jolley
- 39Weir
Stoke
- 32Federici
- 37CollinsBooked at 64mins
- 12Carter-Vickers
- 5Lindsay
- 2Edwards
- 24Cousins
- 38WoodsBooked at 63mins
- 11McClean
- 31DuffySubstituted forHoganat 80'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forCampbellat 80'minutes
- 22ClucasBooked at 65minsSubstituted forEteboat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ward
- 7Ince
- 8Etebo
- 16Davies
- 20Hogan
- 23Verlinden
- 26Campbell
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 3,821
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 1.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Dujon Sterling (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cousins (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Scott Hogan (Stoke City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James McClean with a through ball.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Stoke City).
Jamie Jones (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Jolley (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).
Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).
Dujon Sterling (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Edwards (Stoke City).
Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jensen Weir replaces Bright Enobakhare.
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Scott Hogan replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt saved. Liam Lindsay (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Dujon Sterling.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Attempt missed. Thomas Edwards (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Charlie Jolley replaces Callum Lang.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Chris Merrie replaces Gavin Massey.
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Stoke City).
Bright Enobakhare (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Etebo replaces Sam Clucas.
Attempt blocked. Bright Enobakhare (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.
Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.
Booking
Sam Clucas (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.