Wigan Athletic 0-1 Stoke City: Collins' leap gives Potters win

Nathan Collins scored from close range to give Stoke victory over Wigan

Nathan Collins' close range header was enough for Stoke City to knock out Wigan Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Potters' skipper leapt at the back post to guide Liam Lindsay's set piece into the top corner to give the visitors victory in the first League Cup meeting between the sides.

Stoke - who will travel to Leeds United in round two - had 24 attempts on the Wigan goal but could only manage six shots on target in a game which lacked clinical finishing at the DW Stadium.

Sam Clucas turned in a rebound after Sam Vokes' strike was saved in the second half but the winger's finish was ruled out for offside.

Wigan have now lost seven of their last eight League Cup matches, with their only win in the first round coming against Blackpool in 2017.