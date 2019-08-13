Seattle Sounders: Russell Wilson, Ciara and Macklemore join MLS side's ownership

Sounders majority owners Adrian Hanauer (far left) and comedian and original owner Drew Carey (far right) with the new ownership group additions Terry Myerson, Macklemore, Ciara and Russell Wilson

Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson, his Grammy award-winning singer and wife Ciara and rapper Macklemore have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders.

Eleven families with "direct ties" to Seattle have become new owners.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson moved to the city in 2012 and in April became the NFL's highest paid player.

"We want to bring the best soccer players in the world right here to Seattle," said Wilson.

Ciara added: "It's an honour to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports."

Wilson, who won the Super Bowl in 2014, is also part of a group working to bring NBA basketball back to Seattle and he has invested in an effort to bring MLB baseball to Portland.

A number of Microsoft chiefs past and present have also joined the Sounders' ownership group, which is headed by majority owner Adrian Hanauer.

The Sounders, who won the MLS Cup in 2016, are currently second in the western conference.