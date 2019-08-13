Carabao Cup second round draw: Newcastle v Leicester, Nottingham Forest v Derby

League Two side Newport beat Gillingham on penalties in the first round and will play West Ham in round two

Newcastle will host Premier League rivals Leicester in the Carabao Cup second round, while Nottingham Forest face East Midlands neighbours Derby.

There are five League Two-Premier League ties including Newport v West Ham, Crewe v Aston Villa and Crystal Palace v Colchester.

Everton will travel to League One Lincoln, while Watford host Coventry and Burnley play Sunderland.

The ties will be played the week beginning 26 August.

Leeds, who beat Salford City 3-0, face fellow Championship side Stoke.

The draw, which is split into northern and southern sections, sees the inclusion of the 13 Premier League Clubs who are not competing in European competitions, as well as Championship sides Cardiff City and Fulham.

Draw in full

South section

Plymouth v Reading

Crawley v Norwich

Newport v West Ham

Oxford United v Millwall

Watford v Coventry

Swansea v Cambridge United

Cardiff v Luton

Bristol Rovers v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Colchester

Fulham v Southampton

Bournemouth v Forest Green

Southend v MK Dons

QPR v Portsmouth

North section

Crewe v Aston Villa

Lincoln v Everton

Leeds v Stoke

Sheffield United v Blackburn

Rotherham v Sheffield Wednesday or Bury

Newcastle v Leicester

Burton v Morecambe

Burnley v Sunderland

Nottingham Forest v Derby

Grimsby v Macclesfield

Preston v Hull

Rochdale v Carlisle