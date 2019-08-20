Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Israel international Tomer Hemed joined Charlton on Tuesday from Brighton after the Premier League club agreed to cancel his contract

Tomer Hemed and Erhun Oztumer could both debut for Charlton when they host Nottingham Forest at The Valley.

Defender Chris Solly will be assessed after he suffering a head injury in Saturday's draw with Barnsley.

Joao Carvalho will travel with Forest as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, but will not feature.

There are no new injury concerns for Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi, who is not expected to make many changes following Saturday's win against Birmingham City.

Match facts