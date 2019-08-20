West Bromwich Albion v Reading

Reading defender Michael Morrison makes a rapid return to the Midlands, having joined the Royals in the summer from Birmingham

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has hinted that he might make changes for the visit of Reading.

But ex-Royals striker Hal Robson-Kanu will not be involved. He still has back problems and will not return to training until later in the week.

Reading play their first game since the weekend abuse aimed at striker Yakou Meite, following his penalty miss.

The Royals won for the first time this season on Sunday, beating relegated Cardiff City 3-0.

After losing their first two games, at home to Sheffield Wednesday, then at Hull, the win gave Reading their first points.

Albion are one of five teams with seven points after three games, having again come from behind to win 2-1 at Luton on Saturday (with two goals in six minutes from half-time substitute Grady Diangana), just as they did on the opening day at Nottingham Forest.

Match facts