Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Cardiff could give a first start to forward Isaac Vassell after two substitute appearances for the club.
Callum Paterson faces a late fitness test and Marlon Pack (leg) could miss out, but right-back Lee Peltier should return from an ankle problem to start.
Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson could hand former Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell his debut.
Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah and winger Rajiv van La Parra are pushing for starts after impressing off the bench.
Former Cardiff centre-back Hudson is in temporary charge of the Terriers after they sacked Jan Siewert on Friday, and has stated his desire to take the job full-time.
Match facts
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W7 D4 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in January 2003.
- Last season, both of Cardiff and Huddersfield's Premier League meetings ended goalless despite 36 shots attempted over the two games.
- Cardiff's 3-0 defeat by Reading last time out was their joint-heaviest league defeat under Neil Warnock outside of the top flight, having also lost 3-0 to Preston in September 2017.
- Huddersfield have won none of their last 13 league games against Welsh opponents (W0 D5 L8), failing to score in 10 of those games, including each of their last five.
- Neil Warnock has only lost two of his 14 league matches against Huddersfield (W8 D4 L2), a club he managed between 1993 and 1995.
- Karlan Grant, who has scored each of Huddersfield's three league goals this season, has netted seven times for the Terriers in league matches since his debut in January 2019; in that time, no other Huddersfield player has managed to score more than one league goal.