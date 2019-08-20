Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Fraizer Campbell scored 12 goals in 39 games for Hull last season

Cardiff could give a first start to forward Isaac Vassell after two substitute appearances for the club.

Callum Paterson faces a late fitness test and Marlon Pack (leg) could miss out, but right-back Lee Peltier should return from an ankle problem to start.

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson could hand former Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell his debut.

Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah and winger Rajiv van La Parra are pushing for starts after impressing off the bench.

Former Cardiff centre-back Hudson is in temporary charge of the Terriers after they sacked Jan Siewert on Friday, and has stated his desire to take the job full-time.

Match facts