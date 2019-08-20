Fulham v Millwall

Maxime Le Marchand joined Fulham from Nice in July 2018

Recent Fulham signing Josh Onomah could again miss out, with Scott Parker reluctant to make changes after two wins from three league games.

Maxime Le Marchand and Bobby Reid are pushing to start, having come off the bench in Friday's win at Huddersfield.

Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is banned after a red card during their win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Jiri Skalak or Shane Ferguson could replace Wallace, while Jayson Molumby and Frank Fielding are both still out.

Match facts