Fulham19:45Millwall
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Millwall

Maxime Le Marchand playing for Fulham
Maxime Le Marchand joined Fulham from Nice in July 2018
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Recent Fulham signing Josh Onomah could again miss out, with Scott Parker reluctant to make changes after two wins from three league games.

Maxime Le Marchand and Bobby Reid are pushing to start, having come off the bench in Friday's win at Huddersfield.

Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is banned after a red card during their win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Jiri Skalak or Shane Ferguson could replace Wallace, while Jayson Molumby and Frank Fielding are both still out.

Match facts

  • Fulham have won their last three games against Millwall in all competitions, most recently a 3-1 win in the League Cup last season.
  • Since winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage in August 2014, Millwall have failed to score in their last three league matches against Fulham (W0 D1 L2).
  • Fulham have lost their last 10 London league derbies, losing all 10 last season in the Premier League; their last London derby victory was against Millwall in April 2018.
  • Millwall have only managed to win one of their last 12 away Championship matches in August (P12 W1 D6 L5), though that victory came at Craven Cottage back in 2014, thanks to a Martyn Woolford winner (1-0).
  • Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored in his last two league appearances, has scored 14 goals in just 21 starts for Fulham in the Championship, last scoring in three straight matches in the competition back in April 2018, a run which included a goal against Millwall.
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored as many goals in his last seven league appearances as he managed in his previous 32 Championship matches before this run (four goals).

Wednesday 21st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
