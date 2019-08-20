Championship
Leeds19:45Brentford
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Brentford

Pontus Jansson
Pontus Jansson made 117 appearances in three seasons with Leeds before joining Brentford in July
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and left-back Barry Douglas are both doubtful.

If Douglas does miss out then Stuart Dallas is likely to switch from right to left-back, with Jamie Shackleton to play right-back.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could name the same XI that started Saturday's draw with Hull City.

Forward Said Benrahma is pushing for a recall, while former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson returns to Elland Road for the first time.

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost only one of their past 13 home league matches against Brentford (W6 D6 L1), a 0-1 reverse in February 2015.
  • Brentford have lost only two of their past 12 league games against Leeds (W5 D5 L2), both 0-1 away defeats in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
  • Should he feature, Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will return to Elland Road as an opposing player for the first time; indeed, the Sweden international netted in this exact fixture last season, equalising late on to secure a 1-1 draw for Leeds.
  • Leeds United, who are winless in their last four home matches in all competitions (P4 W0 D2 L2), last went five games without victory at Elland Road between March and October 2015 - a 12-game run which spanned three different managers (Neil Redfearn, Uwe Rosler and Steve Evans).
  • Brentford have won their last two away games in the Championship by a 1-0 scoreline; the Bees have not won three on the bounce on the road since April 2016 under Dean Smith.
  • Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who scored both goals in his side's 2-0 win at Wigan last time out, has now netted 10 goals in 18 league starts for the Whites, including six in his last eight.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
View full Championship table

