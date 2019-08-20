Leeds United v Brentford
Leeds captain Liam Cooper and left-back Barry Douglas are both doubtful.
If Douglas does miss out then Stuart Dallas is likely to switch from right to left-back, with Jamie Shackleton to play right-back.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank could name the same XI that started Saturday's draw with Hull City.
Forward Said Benrahma is pushing for a recall, while former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson returns to Elland Road for the first time.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost only one of their past 13 home league matches against Brentford (W6 D6 L1), a 0-1 reverse in February 2015.
- Brentford have lost only two of their past 12 league games against Leeds (W5 D5 L2), both 0-1 away defeats in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
- Should he feature, Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will return to Elland Road as an opposing player for the first time; indeed, the Sweden international netted in this exact fixture last season, equalising late on to secure a 1-1 draw for Leeds.
- Leeds United, who are winless in their last four home matches in all competitions (P4 W0 D2 L2), last went five games without victory at Elland Road between March and October 2015 - a 12-game run which spanned three different managers (Neil Redfearn, Uwe Rosler and Steve Evans).
- Brentford have won their last two away games in the Championship by a 1-0 scoreline; the Bees have not won three on the bounce on the road since April 2016 under Dean Smith.
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who scored both goals in his side's 2-0 win at Wigan last time out, has now netted 10 goals in 18 league starts for the Whites, including six in his last eight.