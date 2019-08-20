Preston North End v Stoke City

Preston's Paul Gallagher was previously on loan at Stoke

Preston North End have lost injured striker Louis Moult for Wednesday's Championship home game with Stoke City.

Andre Green or Jayden Stockley will come in as Moult now faces a lengthy spell out after being stretchered off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Swansea.

Stoke have midfielder Nick Powell back for the first time since the first day of the season following a calf problem.

Midfielder Peter Etebo may step up after appearing as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Derby.

Stoke recovered from conceding a second-minute goal to pick up their first point of the season.

Preston won their opening home league game, against Wigan Athletic 3-0, but have so far twice been beaten on the road.

Match facts