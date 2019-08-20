Preston North End v Stoke City
Preston North End have lost injured striker Louis Moult for Wednesday's Championship home game with Stoke City.
Andre Green or Jayden Stockley will come in as Moult now faces a lengthy spell out after being stretchered off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Swansea.
Stoke have midfielder Nick Powell back for the first time since the first day of the season following a calf problem.
Midfielder Peter Etebo may step up after appearing as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Derby.
Stoke recovered from conceding a second-minute goal to pick up their first point of the season.
Preston won their opening home league game, against Wigan Athletic 3-0, but have so far twice been beaten on the road.
Match facts
- Preston North End have won six of their past eight home league games against Stoke City.
- Following a run of just two goals and one win in five league games at Deepdale, Preston have netted 10 times in their last three, winning two and drawing one.
- Since taking charge of Stoke in January, Nathan Jones's side have scored just six goals in 12 away matches.
- Daniel Johnson has been directly involved in three of Preston's five league goals this season - two assists in the first home game against Wigan and a penalty in the 3-2 defeat by Swansea.
- Stoke have won just one of their last 10 league matches played on a Wednesday - and have failed to score in eight of them.