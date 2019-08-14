Macclesfield Town: Winding-up petition adjourned until 11 September

Macclesfield Town are eighth in League Two after two games of the season
A winding-up petition served to Macclesfield Town has been adjourned until 11 September after HM Revenue and Customs took over the petition.

A Silkmen player had taken over as lead petitioner against the League Two club in July before its last adjournment.

The case involving non-payment of former players has been dismissed, however HMRC have now taken over.

Wednesday's appearance at the High Court was the club's fourth in four months.

