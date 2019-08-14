Bury: Curzon Ashton offers free entry for Shakers season ticket holders

Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium is approximately 15 miles away from Bury's Gigg Lane home

Curzon Ashton have offered Bury season-ticket holders free entry to Saturday's National League North game against Kidderminster Harriers.

Bury's first four games of the season in league and cup have been suspended by the English Football League because of the club's ongoing financial issues.

Season-ticket holders for this or last season will be admitted free of charge.

"Our Saturdays wouldn't be the same without football, and neither should yours," said a Curzon Ashton statement.

"We send all of our best wishes to all those involved at Bury FC and hope that this situation to sorted as quickly as possible and you can see your own side get their season under way."

The EFL is yet to be satisfied that Bury can pay outstanding creditors and has sufficient funding for the season ahead.

Owner Steve Dale says he has provided the evidence requested, and told the BBC earlier this week that he is prepared to sell the club following news of an offer from an unnamed bidder.

Bury's first three league fixtures have been called off, as well as their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

A decision about the match against Rotherham, scheduled for 20 August, will be made on Thursday.

The Shakers were deducted 12 points before the season started after entering a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to try to clear some of the club's debts.

Curzon Ashton play in England's sixth tier and their Tameside Stadium is located approximately 15 miles from Bury's Gigg Lane home.