Celtic: Alan Stubbs says Cluj selection 'raises questions' about club's recruitment

Callum McGregor (right) was played out of position at left-back in the 4-3 defeat

Celtic's Champions League exit to Cluj "raises questions" about manager Neil Lennon's level of involvement in the club's recruitment, says Alan Stubbs.

Midfielder Callum McGregor played at left-back while £3m defender Boli Bolingoli was a sub in the 4-3 defeat.

Fellow summer recruit Christopher Jullien was also on the bench.

"It possibly raises questions about was, or is, Neil working that closely with head of recruitment Nick Hammond," former Celtic defender Stubbs said.

"If he [Bolingoli] has been brought in, then how much input has Neil had into that? As a manager you need to be working very closely to make sure the players that are coming in have your blessing and you are very comfortable.

"Because if it hasn't been Neil's signing, is that one of the reasons he's not got 100% faith in playing him in potentially Celtic's biggest game of the season?"

Lennon defended his selection after the 4-3 defeat, saying the left-hand side was not the problem and pointed to McGregor's assist for Celtic's opening goal.

The Celtic manager reportedly wishes to bolster his defensive options before the transfer window shuts on September 2, after Kieran Tierney's £25m pound move to Arsenal.

But though Celtic will miss out on a guaranteed £14m for reaching the Champions League group stage, Stubbs says Lennon still needs backed with funds to strengthen the defence further.

"Last night's selection states that," he told BBC Scotland.

"They've got a new right-back in [Hatem] Abd Elhamed, who needs a bit of time, Bolingoli could turn out to be good but, at this moment in time, Neil probably thinks he needs time to adjust to the standard of football he wants to play and life in Scotland. And there have always been question marks over [Jozo] Simunovic's fitness,.

"From midfield onwards, Celtic are very exciting. But you can't keep expecting to score four our five goals when you're conceding three and four week in, week out."