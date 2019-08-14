QPR call for tougher anti-racism stance from Uefa after Under-18s incident

Lee Hoos was appointed as chief executive of Queens Park Rangers in 2015

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has called on Uefa to take a tougher stance against racism.

His appeal came after the club's Under-18s side decided to abandon a game in Spain following alleged racist abuse of Rangers players by the opposition.

Coach Paul Furlong instructed his team to leave the field after the incidents in a game against AD Nervion.

"We have made great strides in tackling racism in football but sadly there is still a long way to go," Hoos said.

"I urge Uefa to take the strongest possible action as incidents of this nature are happening far too often."

In response, European governing body Uefa said: "The fight to eliminate racism, discrimination and intolerance is a major priority of the organisation".

However, Uefa added its disciplinary bodies could only take action for incidents that take place in Uefa competitions.

Incidents occurring in domestic matches fall under the jurisdiction of the relevant national association, while those occurring in friendly matches fall under the jurisdiction of world governing body Fifa.

Fifa and AD Nervion have been contacted for comment.

What happened?

QPR's Under-18s had an equality and diversity session with anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out before heading to Spain, and established a protocol which would be followed if an incident of racism occurred during a game.

Rangers say a number of their players were subjected to racist abuse during the second half of what was a pre-season friendly against AD Nervion in Seville.

After one player informed Furlong, the 50-year-old decided to call his players off the field.

"We will not tolerate one of our players being subjected to the despicable comments experienced," Hoos added.

"I applaud Paul and his staff for reacting in such a manner and doing everything within their powers to protect the players.

"I am also very proud of our under-18s, who showed such maturity in the face of unacceptable provocation.

"Had this incident occurred in England I have no doubts the issue would be dealt with swiftly with a strong punishment by the Football Association."

Kick It Out said: "We will always back players and teams who leave the pitch after suffering significant discriminatory abuse, especially if they have followed the correct protocols."