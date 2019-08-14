Scottish Challenge Cup: Wrexham host Ayr United in third round

  Welsh
Bryan Hughes
Bryan Hughes succeeded Graham Barrow as Wrexham manager in February 2019

National League side Wrexham will host Ayr United in the Scottish Challenge Cup third round.

Wrexham have been invited to take part in the competition along with National League rivals Solihull Moors, who are away to Kelty Hearts.

Connah's Quay Nomads, last season's beaten finalists, are home to Cove Rangers while Cymru Premier champions New Saints are at Stenhousmuir.

Third round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of 7/8 September.

