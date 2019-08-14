Bolton Wanderers: Adjournment in Bassini case paves way for sale of League One club

Laurence Bassini was given a three-year ban from being involved in a position of authority with any EFL club in 2013

The sale of financially-troubled Bolton Wanderers appears ready to go through after the court order blocking a takeover was adjourned.

The order issued by Laurence Bassini was also amended, with the injunction now between him and a company owed by ex-Bolton chairman Ken Anderson.

The case relates to a failed bid by Bassini to buy the club from Anderson.

Having proceedings adjourned until 2 September paves the way for Football Ventures to complete a deal.

The issue of the court order of 8 August suspended the already protracted takeover of the League One club, with Bolton's joint administrator Paul Appleton saying the sale had been "on the brink on completion" at the time.

The English Football League also said they were "extremely frustrated" by the development, with the club having gone into administration in May and details of a takeover by Football Ventures, a company headed by Sharon Brittan, being negotiated since July.

A solicitor representing Anderson said the High Court amendment to the order was a "fantastic result" for the Trotters, its former owner and the administrator.

"The order now gives them the ability to go ahead and sell the club and make the progress that everyone wants to see," the lawyer said.

"We'll see what happens over the new few days."

'Very clear warning'

Bassini, the former Watford owner who in 2013 was given a three-year ban from being involved in a position of authority with any EFL club, had appeared close to taking control of Bolton in April.

While a deal was initially agreed, his purchase eventually fell through in May.

Outside the High Court in Manchester, Bassini said he was "very pleased that the judge has accepted" his continued entitlement to an injunction, but said he has ongoing concerns about how the sale of Bolton is being overseen.

"Obviously I fully believe in the integrity of my claim," he said.

"The judgement also contained a very clear warning about a transaction, potentially raising questions about the administrators' conduct, for which there will be separate redress. I'm not going to make any further comment now."