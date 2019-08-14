Scottish Cup: Holders Hibs land potential fourth-round meeting with Hearts

Hibs beat Motherwell 8-0 in November to win the Scottish Cup for a third straight year

Holders Hibernian will face Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, should the Ainslie Park side beat Stirling University.

Grant Scott's team have won the trophy three years in a row, and have already claimed the SWPL Cup this season.

Hearts, a division below SWPL1 outfit Hibs, progressed to the fourth round with an emphatic 24-0 win over Raith Rovers on Sunday.

The fourth-round ties are scheduled for Sunday 25 August.

Hibs have yet to play their third-round tie, having been on Champions League duty in Slovenia over the past week and topped their qualifying group to reach the last 32.

Hearts last met their derby rivals in February in the first round of the SWPL Cup, losing 1-0.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen will host Kilmarnock after knocking out Spartans, who are two divisions above the Dons.

Rangers will face top-flight rivals Forfar Farmington should they win their rearranged game with Glasgow Girls. The original fixture was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch while Rangers led 2-1.

Celtic host St Johnstone, last season's runners-up Motherwell are at home to Hutchison Vale or Inverness CT, and league champions Glasgow City will take on Dundee City.

Fourth-round draw

Queen's Park v Dunfermline

Hamilton v Clyde

Glasgow City v Dundee City

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Forfar v Rangers or Glasgow Girls

Hearts v Hibernian or Stirling University

Celtic v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Hutchison Vale or Inverness CT