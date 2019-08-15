Quiz: Big names at small clubs - how much do you remember?

Wilfried Bony scored twice for Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup and played at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations

Wilfried Bony has won 56 caps for Ivory Coast and scored goals in the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup.

Now the former Manchester City and Swansea City striker is training with League Two Newport County to keep fit while he tries to find a new club.

He's not the first footballer to drop from the top level to a lower-league club but how much do you remember about these famous examples that came before him?

Test yourselves here with our quick-fire quiz.