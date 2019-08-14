Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Wolves19:45Pyunik
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Europa League: Wolves' new signings could make full debuts against Pyunik

Wolves centre-back Jesus Vallejo in training
Wolves signed centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this summer

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo could make his debut in the second leg of Wolves' Europa League third-qualifying-round tie against Armenian side FC Pyunik on Thursday.

Vellejo could be one of several changes as Wolves go into the match with a 4-0 lead from the first leg in Armenia.

Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, who signed for £16m from AC Milan this summer, is in line for his full debut.

He has made two substitute appearances, against Pyunik and Leicester.

Winger Adama Traore is also available for the game at the Molineux after he missed the first leg because he forgot his passport.

No complacency, says Nuno

Wolves, competing in Europe for the first time since 1980, recorded their biggest ever continental victory in Armenia to give themselves a comfortable lead going into Thursday's return.

Raul Jimenez scored twice either side of the break after Republic of Ireland right-back Matt Doherty put Wolves in front within 29 minutes.

Midfielder Diogo Jota also picked up a hat-trick of assists and summer signing Cutrone won an injury-time penalty, which was converted by substitute Ruben Neves.

But manager Nuno Espirito Santo insisted Wolves would not be complacent.

"It's a new game, 0-0 - let's start to play. They will come with all the ambition and we have to be focused and give a good performance at Molineux," he said.

"They started very strong in the first game, we handled them OK and the moment we scored, we started controlling the game. We managed it until the end but Thursday is a new one.

"We have to make a decision to prepare the starting XI but having all the squad available gives us options and solutions. It's a challenge and a new reality, we want to embrace it and really give it a go."

The winners are very likely to play Torino in the final play-off tie to reach the group stages. The Italian side are 5-0 up from their first leg against FC Shakhtyor of Belarus.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC