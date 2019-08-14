Football gossip: Sanchez, Neymar, Coutinho, Lindelof, Sane, Balotelli, Iwobi

Alexis Sanchez is refusing to leave Manchester United this summer, despite boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threatening to drop him to the reserves if he stays, and Roma are now looking at other targets. (Sun)

However, Serie A sides AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are still interested in signing the 30-year-old Chile forward. (Mail)

Real Madrid instantly rejected a request from Paris St-Germain to include Vinicius Junior, 19, in a deal for fellow Brazilian forward Neymar, 27. (AS)

Aside from Vinicius, PSG are keen on Real adding Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 33, and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 27, to any offer for Neymar. (Marca)

Neymar trained by himself on Wednesday and will continue to do so until he his sold. (Esporte Interactivo, via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, could still join PSG in an outright transfer if he is not part of a Neymar deal. (Goal)

Manchester United and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, 25, is set to sign a new contract with a significant increase on his £75,000-a-week wages. (Aftonbladet - in Swedish)

Bayern Munich could revive their interest in Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane despite the 23-year-old suffering a serious knee injury that will keep him out for up to seven months. (Bild - in German)

Marseille and Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 29, is set to sign a three-year deal with Serie A side Brescia after rejecting an offer from Brazilian side Flamengo. (Guardian)

Flamengo are still hoping to change Balotelli's mind, having agreed to his request to also sign brother Enock to play in one of their subsidiary teams. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United opted against a summer move for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, because their scouts felt he gives the ball away too often. (Mail)

Everton and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi, 23, says he left Arsenal on deadline day to prove he is no longer just an emerging talent. (Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund rejected an approach this summer from a major European club for 19-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who is a reported target for Manchester United. (Ruhr Nachrichten - in German)

Tottenham will sit down again with Christian Eriksen, 27, to discuss a new contract before the European transfer window closes on 2 September, amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus in the Denmark midfielder. (Independent)

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 29, looks set to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor in a deal worth 3m euros (£2.8m) per season. (Goal)

Arsenal are set to receive 10% of former midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide's 25m euro (£23.1m) transfer to Lyon from Angers. (Ouest France, via Sun)

Monaco are lining up a move to sign both France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 32, and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani, 25, from Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Tottenham do not expect Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 34, to return to the club on a free transfer. (Evening Standard)