Glenn Whelan: Hearts sign former Aston Villa player on one-year deal

Glenn Whelan made 36 appearances for Aston Villa last term as they won promotion to the Premier League

Glenn Whelan says he has not joined Hearts just to "enjoy" himself after signing a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder was a free agent after 16 years in English football, most recently with Aston Villa.

Whelan played 36 times last season as Villa earned promotion to the Premier League and has earned 86 caps.

"I'm not up here just to enjoy myself or for a jolly-up, I'm looking to achieve something," he told HeartsTV.

