Super Cup: Victorious Liverpool keeper Adrian on 'crazy week'

Liverpool's players sprinted to celebrate with Adrian following his penalty save

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, who was a free agent nine days ago, said his decisive penalty shootout save in their Uefa Super Cup victory over Chelsea capped off a "crazy week".

The 32-year-old was released by West Ham at the end of June but signed for Liverpool on 5 August.

He was bumped up the pecking order following an injury to Brazilian first-choice keeper Alisson.

Adrian saved Tammy Abraham's penalty as Liverpool won 5-4 in the shootout.

"Welcome to Liverpool!" Adrian told BT Sport. "I'm really happy for the team, I'm happy to play for Liverpool and happy for the fans. It was a long game but in the end a great finish for us."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who gave Adrian his Premier League debut against Norwich last Friday after Alisson was forced off with a calf injury, said the Spaniard "kept his nerves together".

"He's loud in the dressing room already," said Klopp. "I don't think he's won a lot in his life so it's good for him to win it. He made some unbelievable saves, both keepers did, so I'm really happy for him."

The game finished 2-2 in 120 minutes after Abraham won a controversial penalty in the 101st minute - Adrian appearing to get the slightest touch to the striker's knee.

But the Liverpool keeper made up for any involvement in the decision - which was checked by VAR before Jorginho slotted it past Adrian - by becoming the shootout hero.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk said he told Adrian he would steal the limelight.

"I said before the game that anything can happen in a final and in the end the penalties decided the game," Van Dijk told BT Sport.

"I told Adrian before the penalties he could be the hero - he did it so I'm happy for him and for the club."