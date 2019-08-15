Scottish Gossip: Andy King, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen

Celtic could play a Europa League decider in front of a closed home stand if AIK Stockhom progress. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has promised contract rewards to players like loan star Jermain Defoe and in-form midfielder Ryan Jack. (Sun)

Hearts have applied for a work permit to sign Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino, 21, on-loan from Manchester City. (Daily Record)

Former manager Gordon Strachan insists Celtic 'don't have to do too much' transfer business despite their Champions League exit. (Sun)

Ex-Celtic striker Andy Walker says he can't understand why summer signings Christopher Jullien and Boli Bolingoli were on the bench for the 4-3 home defeat to Cluj. (Times)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dougie Bell reckons the current team can replicate the famous 1984 comeback win against Ujpest against Rijeka at Pittodrie tonight. (Evening Express)

"I am hoping we have got 50-60 games," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard explains his squad rotation plans, saying he has "four or five players outside the squad of 18 who giving me daggers, never mind the seven who are not in the 11". (Evening Times)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons midfielder Ryan Jack is captain material thanks to his "big heart". (Herald)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has been called up to the Nigeria squad for the first time for their upcoming friendly against Ukraine. (Evening Times)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Rogers has joined Championship side Morton on loan for the rest of the season. (Press & Journal)