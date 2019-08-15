Women's Premiership: Glentoran and Sion Swifts leapfrog Linfield

Rachel Rogan was on target twice for Glentoran against Derry City

Glentoran and Sion Swifts took advantage of Linfield sitting out this round of action to leapfrog them at the top of the Women's Premiership.

Linfield Ladies, who were in Champions League action earlier in the week, now sit a point behind Glentoran and Sion.

Rachel Rogan netted twice for Glentoran in their 4-0 home win over struggling Derry City, with Joely Andrews and Kerry Beattie also on target.

Sion Swifts beat Crusaders 3-1 while Cliftonville defeated Comber Rec 5-0.

Linfield gave two games in hand over Glentoran and one match in hand over Sion as the race for the title hots up.

Sion followed up their 3-2 victory over the Glens on Monday night by easing past Crusaders thanks to goals from Kelly Crompton, Donna Kay Henry (penalty) and Michelle McDaid.

Swifts are unbeaten since their opening day defeat by Linfield.

A hat-trick from Cliftonville captain Marissa Callaghan saw them comfortably see off basement side Comber Rec, with Chloe Orr and Shona Davis also finding the net for the Reds.

Linfield participated in the Champions League group stage this week - recording a memorable 3-2 victory over Greek champions PAOK but falling to defeats against Lillestrom and Anderlecht.