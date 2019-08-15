Erhun Oztumer: Bolton Wanderers midfielder's exit leaves club with five senior players

Erhun Oztumer featured in Bolton Wanderers' opening day defeat by Wycombe on 3 August

Midfielder Erhun Oztumer has departed Bolton, leaving the club with only five senior players under contract.

Bolton, who are in administration, now have Remi Matthews, Ben Alnwick, Jason Lowe, Luke Murphy and James Weir remaining on their books.

Oztumer, 28, joined Bolton from Walsall in June 2018 but made just 10 starts in a spell which saw Wanderers relegated from the Championship.

He has left the League One side with a year remaining on his two-year deal.

Bolton have been in administration since May, but the adjournment and amendment of a court order relating to Laurence Bassini's failed takeover bid earlier this year has paved the way for a sale to the Football Ventures consortium to be completed.

Wanderers fielded their youngest ever team, with an average age of just 19, for Saturday's League One draw against Coventry.

Goalkeeper Matthews, plus midfield trio Lowe, Murphy and Weir, all played in Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round loss to Rochdale.