Abo Eisa: Scunthorpe sign winger from Shrewsbury on two-year deal

Abo Eisa made 22 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season
Scunthorpe United have signed winger Abo Eisa from League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who played under Iron manager Paul Hurst at Shrewsbury, has agreed a two-year contract.

"I'm delighted to be linking up again with the manager who signed me up at Shrewsbury," Eisa said.

"I really enjoyed my time working with him. I know the type of manager he is and how he wants to play, so that was a big reason for me joining."

