Scotland name settled squad for Cyprus in Euro 2021 qualifying opener

Scotland are the number one seeds in Euro 2021 qualifying Group E

Scotland are without injured duo Lana Clelland and Christie Murray for their Euro 2021 qualifying tie with Cyprus at Easter Road on 30 August.

Rachel McLauchlan, Lucy Graham, Sam Kerr, Abbi Grant, Abi Harrison and Zoe Ness have been called up after missing out on the summer's World Cup.

This is Scotland's first outing since exiting France 2019 at the group stage on their World Cup debut.

Finland, Portugal and Albania are Scotland's other qualifying opponents.

"The World Cup was an amazing experience for the players and one we've learned a huge amount from," said head coach Shelley Kerr.

"Seeing the level of support we had from the general public across Scotland was incredibly inspiring and we now need to make sure this is just the start."

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian) Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Rachel McLauchlan (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Orlando Pride), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Abbi Grant (Birmingham City), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Zoe Ness (Unattached), Jane Ross (Manchester United)