Liam Donnelly: Motherwell midfielder backed for Northern Ireland recall

Liam Donnelly celebrates shooting Motherwell into an early lead against Celtic

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has tipped Liam Donnelly for a Northern Ireland recall following an impressive start to the season.

The 23-year-old midfielder, capped once five years ago, has scored six goals in five starts.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill was at Fir Park on Saturday to see him net twice in the 5-2 loss to Celtic.

"If Liam continues to play games, I feel he'll continue to improve," said Robinson.

Donnelly, who moved to Fulham from Dungannon Swifts in 2014, is his country's record under-21 cap holder.

He made just 11 appearances in his first campaign with Motherwell but is currently thriving in a central role.

"Liam is probably knocking on the Northern Ireland squad again if he continues this form," added compatriot Robinson.

"He's not played a large amount of games in the centre of midfield so he will continue to get better and I'm sure he will be on Michael's radar for a call-up.

"He's already had that taste of international action. His career lost its way a little bit and he didn't get the game time that he needed. This move was to revive his career and we spoke to him about that.

"We told him this could be the last chance saloon. We've given him the platform and he's certainly taken his opportunity so far.

"I've worked with him since he was 14 years of age and I'd no doubts about his quality or the fact he could play in midfield. Keeping him fit, though, was always the hardest bit. He's turned up in great condition, he's got his act together."