Marcelo Bielsa says he will not reveal Leeds United team for Wigan game - then reveals it

Marcelo Bielsa (right) watches on during his side's 3-0 EFL Cup win over Salford on Tuesday

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has long been known for his unusual approach.

In his 15 months in England, the Argentine, nicknamed 'El Loco' - the crazy one - has been fined for spying on opposition sides, given an impromptu news conference detailing the methods behind his coaching philosophy and ordered his team to allow an opponent to walk in an uncontested equaliser.

He's also, much to the apparent annoyance of some fans, occasionally taken to naming his side days before a match.

With the happiness of his team's fans in mind Bielsa has clearly decided to turn over a new leaf this season.

Or maybe not.

When asked what the team would be for Saturday's Championship trip to Wigan, he said: "I cannot name the team before the game, as a supporter said I was giving away a lot to the opposition. But between you and me it's the same team."

That means United's starting line-up will be the same XI that started the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest: Casilla, Dallas, White, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Don't tell Wigan though, ok?