Kit Graham: Charlton Athletic Women seek legal advice over Tottenham dispute

Charlton's long-serving forward Kit Graham scored more than 200 goals for the club

Charlton Athletic Women are to seek legal advice regarding a dispute over Kit Graham's contract, with the striker having signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Championship club say the 23-year-old remains contracted to them.

A Spurs spokesman said: "The Football Association confirmed Kit is registered with us in line with their rules."

Charlton feel Graham's deal as a club employee was extended for 2019-20, but the FA are now treating the issue as a matter between club and player.

BBC Sport has learned that the FA told Charlton the club had not communicated the player's contract extension in a way that fully complied with the FA's system, rules and regulations.

But sources at Charlton say the player was notified through multiple methods within the timeframe permitted for contract extensions.

However, it is understood that Charlton do not wish to dispute Graham's registration with the Women's Super League side, while the FA are treating Graham as being eligible to play for Spurs.

Charlton sources have told the BBC that they wish Graham well in the top flight, but they believe they should receive fair compensation for her development.

A Charlton statement said: "In the absence of any financial agreement to release her from her contract, we are considering what the appropriate course of action should be."

Graham told Spurs' website: "I'm excited to join such an ambitious club and am really grateful for the opportunity.

"This is such a huge step for me personally to play for this team in the WSL. I'm excited to get going and help make history with this club."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.