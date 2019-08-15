Jersey Bulls win 5-0 in opening away match to top league after two games

Jersey Bulls include the best players on the Channel Island, which is closer to France than the UK

Jersey Bulls cruised to their first away victory as they beat Deportivo Galicia 5-0 in Combined Counties League Division One.

Karl Hinds scored a hat-trick - the first in the club's history - and Luke Campbell and Zeljko Martinovic were also on target for the island side.

The win left Jersey top of the table after two matches following a 3-0 win over Ash United in their first game.

"It was a good performance all round," manager Gary Freeman told BBC Jersey.