Jersey Bulls win 5-0 in opening away match to top league after two games
- From the section Football
Jersey Bulls cruised to their first away victory as they beat Deportivo Galicia 5-0 in Combined Counties League Division One.
Karl Hinds scored a hat-trick - the first in the club's history - and Luke Campbell and Zeljko Martinovic were also on target for the island side.
The win left Jersey top of the table after two matches following a 3-0 win over Ash United in their first game.
"It was a good performance all round," manager Gary Freeman told BBC Jersey.